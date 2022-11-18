London headquartered fintech recruiter opens fourth global hub in Miami

International fintech recruiter EC1 Partners has launched its latest global hub in Miami, to sit alongside the existing three hubs in New York, Singapore, and London. EC1 Partners was founded in London in 2008, expanding internationally and in 2013, opened its first office in New York. after which in 2015, it launched in Singapore. Leading the North American business is Max Yish, managing director, who is looking to double the US headcount by mid-2023, the company said. Supporting Yish with the launch, establishment, and growth of the Miami office is Netan Rosenthal, director and ...