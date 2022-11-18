Liontrust profits grow 9% despite falling AUM

Liontrust's adjusted profit before tax grew 9% to £42.9m in the six months to September 2022, despite net outflows continuing to increase, with £2.2bn leaving the firm compared to £2.1bn in net inflows in 2021. Assets under management and advice fell to £31.7bn, a decrease of 5.5% over the financial year-to-date and 11% compared to AuMA on 30 September 2021. As of 14 November, the firm reported that its AuMA sat at £33.5bn. Liontrust's institutional and international funds and accounts AuMA fell particularly sharply, falling £580m to £1.4bn and £440m to £1.7 respectively. Howeve...
