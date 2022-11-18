UK Autumn Statement 22: Ten key takeaways for advisers to consider

Inheritance tax The move made by the chancellor on inheritance tax (IHT) to is likely to net more than £1bn for the government by the end of the 2027/28 tax year, Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecasts show. The IHT freeze is set to remain in place until 2028, the government confirmed, as part of what Hunt labelled a range of "difficult decisions" around tax needed to stabilise Britain's troubled economy. Dividend tax allowance and CGT thresholds cut The government is halving the dividend tax allowance, falling from £2,000 to £1,000 next year and to £500 from 2024. ...