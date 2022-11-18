Swedish fund management firm warned and fined €909k over conflicts of interests

Sweden's financial supervisory authority has warned Celina Fondförvaltning AB (Celina) and imposed an administrative fine of SEK 10m (€909k), in a statement earlier this week. An investigation by Finansinspektionen (FI) of the Stockholm-based fund management company that also has authorisation to manage alternative investment funds, focused primarily on how Celina, as part of its fund operations, managed conflicts of interest in certain transactions. Deputy director general Susanna Grufman said: "Celina has not done enough to prioritise the interests of unit holders. We consider thi...
