Solvency II reform package outlined in UK Autumn Statement

The government has set out its final reform package for the regulation of insurance companies in the UK following its consultation on the review of Solvency II. In its consultation response, published by HM Treasury today (17 November), the government said it would introduce a "simpler, clearer, and much more tailored regime". In particular, it said it would cut the required risk margin significantly, with a 65% cut for long-term life insurance business. It said it would also increase investment flexibility by overhauling eligibility rules for the matching adjustments. And the g...