Autumn Statement 22: Hunt raises tax burden for UK investors with dividend and CGT hikes

The government is halving the dividend tax allowance, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has announced, falling from £2,000 to £1,000 next year and to £500 from 2024. Delivering his Autumn Statement at the House of Commons today, Hunt also said that annual capital gains exemption will fall from £12,300 to £6,000, and then to £3,000 from April 2024. Think tank Capital Economics had said that another possible measure would be raising the dividend tax rate by 1.25 percentage points across all three tax bands, but Hunt did not confirm this in his speech. The chancellor also announced the governme...