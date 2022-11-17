Malta regulator receives notification from Cyprus SEC over FTX collapse 

Mark Battersby
clock • 3 min read

The Malta Financial Services Authority published its first statement on the international crypto exchange FTX today (17 November) citing how the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission had notified it about "wholly suspending" the EU licence of the collapsed crypto business.   "The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission has notified the Malta Financial Services Authority that, with effect from 11 November 2022, it has wholly suspended the authorisation of FTX EU Ltd pursuant to section 10(1) of Directive DI87-05 for the withdrawal and suspension of authorisation (DI87-05), as there ...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Mark Battersby
Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

Editor at International Investment

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

International wealth management administration platform launches in UAE 

UK signs two tax treaties paving the way for more international exchange of information 