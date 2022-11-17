Malta regulator receives notification from Cyprus SEC over FTX collapse 

The Malta Financial Services Authority published its first statement on the international crypto exchange FTX today (17 November) citing how the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission had notified it about "wholly suspending" the EU licence of the collapsed crypto business. "The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission has notified the Malta Financial Services Authority that, with effect from 11 November 2022, it has wholly suspended the authorisation of FTX EU Ltd pursuant to section 10(1) of Directive DI87-05 for the withdrawal and suspension of authorisation (DI87-05), as there ...