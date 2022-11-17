UK signs two tax treaties paving the way for more international exchange of information 

Taxpayers should consider whether they should make a voluntary disclosure of their tax liabilities to HMRC in response to the UK's signature of two tax treaties that will result in HMRC receiving more information from other tax authorities on income from digital platforms and certain offshore structuring, an expert has said. In the briefing note by Pinsent Masons, it said the UK has signed up to two new multi-lateral competent authority agreements (MCAA) for the automatic exchange of information about two different categories of international activity. The first relates to the automat...