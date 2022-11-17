International wealth management administration platform launches in UAE 

Mark Battersby
GBST has expanded its international footprint with the availability of its wealth management administration platform, Composer, in the UAE - suitable for new employee workplace savings schemes, fund platforms, wealth management and insurance providers.  The Middle East region has recently introduced BOD-49 regulatory changes, where all fees must be explicitly shown to the customer, and employee workplace saving schemes that both closely align with existing UK regulations.  As a fintech company, GBST does not provide regulated activities itself. Its customers would be the regulated ent...

