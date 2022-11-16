Embedded finance will be 'transformative' for MENA region says new report

The MENA FinTech Association's (MFTA) Open Finance Working Group has released a new report that sets out how embedded finance is becoming a reality in the MENA region as well as how open banking and open finance are fuelling its growth. The launch occurred during Abu Dhabi Finance Week. There has been a considerable interest in embedded finance for some time, with many expecting it to be disruptive - a ‘must-have' in the online customer journey and to enable any large firm to become a FinTech company. Now, the advancement of the industry is becoming a reality. A new report from ...