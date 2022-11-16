Embedded finance will be 'transformative' for MENA region says new report

The MENA FinTech Association's (MFTA) Open Finance Working Group has released a new report that sets out how embedded finance is becoming a reality in the MENA region as well as how open banking and open finance are fuelling its growth. The launch occurred during Abu Dhabi Finance Week. There has been a considerable interest in embedded finance for some time, with many expecting it to be disruptive - a ‘must-have' in the online customer journey and to enable any large firm to become a FinTech company. Now, the advancement of the industry is becoming a reality. A new report from ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes