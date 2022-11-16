UK chancellor's predicted 'stealth tax raid' set to cost middle earners £6,500 

A freeze on income tax thresholds until 2027/28 could see average earners hand an extra £2,600 to the taxman, new analysis by AJ Bell shows. The stealth tax rise is tipped to be delivered at Thursday's Autumn Statement, with chancellor Jeremy Hunt this week priming everyone to expect a significant increase in tax bills. AJ Bell's analysis shows an average earner with a salary of £33,000 in 2021/22 before the income tax threshold freeze began will end up paying £27,378 in income tax if the policy is extended to 2027/28. They would pay just £24,821 if income tax thresholds were linked...