UK energy and food prices push inflation to 41-year high

UK inflation rose to 11.1% in the 12 months to October, up by 1% on the previous month, reaching a 41-year high. Data from the Office for National Statistics showed that, on a monthly basis the Consumer Prices Index rose by 2% in October 2022 versus a 1.1% rise this time last year. In the report, it said this was despite the government's Energy Price Guarantee, gas and electricity prices made the largest upward contribution to the change in both the CPIH and CPI annual inflation rates between September and October 2022. The rising cost of food prices also made a significant contrib...