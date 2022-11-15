Invesco reshuffles distribution and client solutions heads in raft of promotions

Invesco has reshuffled its UK distribution and client solutions heads, following series of promotions and departures. Alex Millar, current head of UK distribution, will be leaving the firm after over 23 years and will be replaced by Kate Dwyer, the former head of passives UK at Invesco. Dwyer joined after the company acquired Source, the European ETF provider, in 2018. Chris Evans, head of UK pensions and EMEA consultant relations, is also stepping down from his role after nearly seven years at at the firm. Sachin Bhatia, the head of UK core institutional and consultants, will be ...