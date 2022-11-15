China: Takeaways for investors from 20th Party Congress 

As China's leader seals his power within the ruling party, Colin Liang, head of China research and portfolio manager of the China Equity Fund, shares his view on the investment implications of China's Party Congress held last month. While investors have become increasingly concerned about the consolidation of power by Xi at the party congress, Xi Jinping also put a heavy emphasis on economic growth, with an increasing focus on the quality of growth, stability, and common prosperity. In his speech, Xi reiterated achieving a medium-level developed market by 2035, implying an average GDP...