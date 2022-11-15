Chirantan Barua appointed Scottish Widows CEO

Lloyds Banking Group has announced Chirantan Barua as the new chief executive of Scottish Widows, succeeding Antonio Lorenzo who retires in 2023 after seven years at the helm. Barua will also become chief executive of Lloyds insurance, pensions and investments business unit. He joins Scottish Widows from HSBC, where he held the role of global head of strategy. Prior to HSBC, Barua was a partner at McKinsey & Company situated within the financial services practice, and a managing director at Sanford C Bernstein. Commenting on his successor, Lorenzo, said: "Chira is joining a great t...