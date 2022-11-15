Crypto exchange FTX flags 'more than 1m creditors' in bankruptcy filing 

FTX expects to have more than 1 million individual creditors, the company has said in its first bankruptcy filing, scattered across more than 100 companies in the wider group. The Guardian reported today (15 November) that according to the filing at the bankruptcy court in the US state of Delaware, where FTX US is based, Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and chief executive, stepped down at 4.30am on Friday, "after consultation with his own legal counsel". "FTX faced a severe liquidity crisis that necessitated the filing of these cases on an emergency basis last Friday," the documents sa...