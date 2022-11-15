Putin signs decree allowing dual citizenship Russians to serve in its armed forces

Russian president Vladimir Putin yesterday (14 November) signed a decree amending the regulations for Russians with a second citizenship to serve in Russia's armed forces. Russian news agency TASS reported that Russian citizens who also have a foreign citizenship or a residence permit of another country could now be drafted into the Russian army, following Putin's decree. Previously, Russian citizens could serve in the army on conscription or under contract, while foreigners were allowed and still can serve only under contract as privates and sergeants, it said. The decree states ...