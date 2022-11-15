Binance tells UK MPs: Crypto players must educate watchdogs to regulate

Cryptocurrency firms must make information about their market simpler for investors, and a "collective effort" is needed to "educate regulators" to act as effective watchdogs of the sector, a vice president at cryptocurrency exchange Binance has told UK MPs. Daniel Trinder, vice president of government affairs at Binance, the world's biggest crypto trading venue, made the statement to the UK Government's Treasury Committee yesterday (14 November), as part of a panel of crypto industry representatives grilled by MPs on the safety of the market. Crypto, Trinder said, is "complex for tho...