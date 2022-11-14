Finsbury Wealth launches as HNW advice arm in Dubai IFC

Finsbury Wealth, DIFC today (14 November) launched into the DIFC, regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority. In a LinkedIn posting Danielle Suchley, group CEO & Co-founder of parent company Blue Sky Thinking Group, said Finsbury Wealth will serve high net worth individuals, families and businesses with bespoke wealth management services. Finsbury Associates will continue to operate under their existing UAE Insurance Authority license, whilst the introduction of Finsbury Wealth and last year's introduction of Finsbury UK ensure clients are offered even more than before, she s...
