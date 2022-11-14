HSBC 'deepens commitment' to Singapore with unveiling of new headquarters

HSBC Singapore officially opened its new head office at Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 2 (MBFC) today (14 November). HSBC's group chief executive, Noel Quinn, was joined by Singapore's deputy prime minister, Heng Swee Keat, to officiate the opening ceremony and celebrate this important milestone alongside HSBC Singapore CEO, Wong Kee Joo. HSBC Singapore's new head office includes over 140,000 sq ft of space over the top floors of the 50-storey MBFC Tower 2 building, complementing its offices at Mapletree Business City. It also incorporates design elements to minimise energy c...