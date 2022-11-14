Another hedge fund to open office in Dubai early next year 

Balyasny Asset Management has become the latest hedge fund to expand operations to Dubai with the opening of a new office next year, according to a report by Bloomberg. The report cites an unnamed source as revealing that the $17bn firm is aiming to go live in Dubai during the first quarter of 2023 from premises in the ICD Brookfield Place. The new office will initially accommodate 20 people. Dubai has already attracted some of big-name managers with both Izzy Englander's Millennium Management, Michael Gelband's ExodusPoint Capital Management, and Michael Platt's private investment fi...