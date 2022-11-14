Equity market strategies in a world of change

The speed at which events are taking place and change is happening around the world can appear dizzying, says Andrew Brenton, CEO, Turtle Creek Asset Management. "There are decades when nothing happens; and there are weeks when decades happen," said Lenin. This is true of markets as of everything else and it poses fundamental questions to investors about how and where they should be investing in a world of change. We have always recognized that change is constant. And yet we also have always believed that some things remain true amid that change. This framework for thinking has helped...