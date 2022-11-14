Quilter's chair Glyn Barker steps down

Quilter's chair Glyn Barker has stepped down from the company's board. In a trading statement posted on the London Stock Exchange today (14 November), the group announced Barker was leaving the role due to "personal reasons". Barker took on the role back in May as a non-executive director but stepped up to the role as chair on 7 September. In the same statement, Quilter said Ruth Markland will continue as interim chair going forward, a role she took on when Barker's predecessor Glyn Jones left the role at the last annual general meeting. Tim Breedon will be the senior independe...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes