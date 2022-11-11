Crypto exchange FTX assets frozen by Bahamas regulator 

Mark Battersby
clock • 2 min read

The Securities Commission of the Bahamas has frozen the assets of FTX Digital Markets and related parties, calling it a "prudent course of action" to "preserve assets and stabilize the company".  The regulator also suspended FTX's registration and appointed an attorney - Brian Sims, a senior partner at Lennox Paton - as a provisional liquidator of the assets. FTX is based in the Bahamas and is a separate entity from FTX US. In a statement on 10 November, the regulator said: "The commission is aware of public statements suggesting that clients' assets were mishandled, mismanaged and...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Mark Battersby
Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

Editor at International Investment

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

Dubai FSA hits Bank of Singapore with $1.12m fine over raft of failings

Man Group opens Madrid office led by industry veteran as new Iberian MD