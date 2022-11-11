Crypto exchange FTX assets frozen by Bahamas regulator 

The Securities Commission of the Bahamas has frozen the assets of FTX Digital Markets and related parties, calling it a "prudent course of action" to "preserve assets and stabilize the company". The regulator also suspended FTX's registration and appointed an attorney - Brian Sims, a senior partner at Lennox Paton - as a provisional liquidator of the assets. FTX is based in the Bahamas and is a separate entity from FTX US. In a statement on 10 November, the regulator said: "The commission is aware of public statements suggesting that clients' assets were mishandled, mismanaged and...
