Man Group opens Madrid office led by industry veteran as new Iberian MD

Man Group, the global, technology-empowered active investment management firm, today announces it has received authorisation for its local branch in Madrid, which is in the final stages of registration, and is expanding its team with the appointment of Luis Martin as managing director, Iberia sales. Luis's appointment strengthens the firm's existing Iberian sales team of five dedicated professionals and includes Kyril Saxe-Coburg, partner and managing director of Iberia sales based in London, and Tasio Del Castano, director of Iberia sales, who has recently relocated from London to Madr...