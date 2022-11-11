Weak pound increases need for schemes to take action over expat pensioners

The falling value of the pound over the decade has had serious financial implications for many institutions and individuals, says Owain Walters, managing director of Ebury Mass Payments. This year has been particularly volatile as the Federal Reserve leads the developed global economy in raising interest rates at a punishingly rapid rate, driving the dollar to outperform most major currencies. Market jitters over the UK's fiscal and monetary plans temporarily saw the pound tumble to record lows following the ex-Chancellors catastrophic ‘Mini-Budget and while a sense of stability has ...