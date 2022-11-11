BlackRock shutters Asia Special Sits fund

BlackRock is closing its Asia Special Situations fund on 11 January, after the fund shrunk following the departure of its head of Asian equities in 2020. The fund, which had £28.9m in assets at the end of October, has been steadily declining since the beginning of 2020, when it was about £175m. The decline coincided with the departure of Andrew Swan, formerly head of Asian equities for BlackRock, who is now with Man GLG. Swan was replaced by Stephen Andrews, who manages the fund alongside Emily Dong. Since 1 January 2020, the fund has underperformed its benchmark, the MSCI All Coun...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes