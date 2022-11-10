Hong Kong man jailed for obstruction of Securities and Futures Commission's search operation 

Hong Kong's Eastern Magistrates' Court today (10 November) sentenced Wong King Hoi to two weeks of imprisonment after his conviction of the offence of obstructing employees of the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in the execution of a search warrant following a prosecution brought by the SFC. Wong was ordered to pay the SFC's investigation costs. This is the first case that a person is convicted for obstructing the SFC's employees in performance of their functions empowered under the SFO, the SFC said. Christopher Wilson, the SFC's executive director of enforcement, said:...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes