Hong Kong man jailed for obstruction of Securities and Futures Commission's search operation 

Hong Kong's Eastern Magistrates' Court today (10 November) sentenced Wong King Hoi to two weeks of imprisonment after his conviction of the offence of obstructing employees of the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in the execution of a search warrant following a prosecution brought by the SFC. Wong was ordered to pay the SFC's investigation costs. This is the first case that a person is convicted for obstructing the SFC's employees in performance of their functions empowered under the SFO, the SFC said. Christopher Wilson, the SFC's executive director of enforcement, said:...