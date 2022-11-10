Aviva Investors calls for private capital push 'to avert a climate catastrophe'

Aviva Investors is calling for a new Bretton Woods conference in 2024 to mobilise private capital and reform the global financial system to prevent a climate disaster. In a report published this week, the £353bn asset manager said that failure to do so would have "unprecedented" environmental, social and economic consequences, including the potential collapse of the financial system before the end of the century. Mark Versey, chief executive at Aviva Investors, said: "The global economy and financial system are currently financing their own destruction because the global financial ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes