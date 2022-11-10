Jersey police admit unlawful search at premises linked to oligarch Roman Abramovich

Police on crown dependency Jersey have admitted they conducted unlawful searches at premises allegedly linked to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and have agreed to pay damages and apologise, a report has revealed. According to Reuters, it has seen a legal document, confirmed by two sources, in which Jersey Police acknowledged that "the search warrants were obtained unlawfully" and agreed "that the search warrants should be quashed". Jersey police were granted search warrants and searched premises allegedly linked to Abramovich in April 2022, seizing documents and devices, accor...