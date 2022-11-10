Lombard Odier targets carbon markets with new fund

Lombard Odier Investment Managers has launched a Global Carbon Opportunity fund as it sees the market as "one of the most exciting investing opportunities" in the area of sustainable investment. The fund will be managed by Callum Lee, a portfolio manager who joined the firm in August this year from Altana Wealth, where he was head portfolio manager of global carbon and head of quant trading. Lee will work with the head of climate and environmental solutions, Lorenzo Bernasconi, and the firm's chief carbon and environmental markets strategist, Ruben Lubowski. COP27: US debuts carb...