Lombard Odier targets carbon markets with new fund

Lombard Odier Investment Managers has launched a Global Carbon Opportunity fund as it sees the market as "one of the most exciting investing opportunities" in the area of sustainable investment. The fund will be managed by Callum Lee, a portfolio manager who joined the firm in August this year from Altana Wealth, where he was head portfolio manager of global carbon and head of quant trading. Lee will work with the head of climate and environmental solutions, Lorenzo Bernasconi, and the firm's chief carbon and environmental markets strategist, Ruben Lubowski. COP27: US debuts carb...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes