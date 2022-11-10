Morningstar launches industry's first unicorn indices

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read

Morningstar has launched a set of eleven indices that track unicorns at a global, regional and single country level. The Morningstar PitchBook Global Unicorn indexes aim to provide insights into privately held venture capital companies with valuations of over $1bn. The firm said that this is the first index series to "provide daily insights into the behaviour and performance" of late-stage venture capital backed companies. "In today's market, investors are increasingly looking to non-traditional asset classes like private markets for portfolio diversification and investment opportu...

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Reporter

