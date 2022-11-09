BMO appeals $834.2m charge following loss of Ponzi scheme lawsuit in the US

Canadian bank BMO has appealed an $834.2m (CAD1.1bn) charge it has been forced to record after a US jury found the bank liable for $564m in damages in a lawsuit related to one of the largest Ponzi schemes in history. On Tuesday (8 November), a jury in a Minnesota bankruptcy court held BMO Harris Bank, the US subsidiary of BMO, liable for "aiding and abetting breach of fiduciary duty", according to a court filing. The lawsuit was related to a Ponzi Scheme run by Thomas Petters, a Minnesota businessman, who was found guilty in 2009 of orchestrating a $3.65bn Ponzi scheme and sentenced ...
