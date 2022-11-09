BMO appeals $834.2m charge following loss of Ponzi scheme lawsuit in the US

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read

Canadian bank BMO has appealed an $834.2m (CAD1.1bn) charge it has been forced to record after a US jury found the bank liable for $564m in damages in a lawsuit related to one of the largest Ponzi schemes in history.  On Tuesday (8 November), a jury in a Minnesota bankruptcy court held BMO Harris Bank, the US subsidiary of BMO, liable for "aiding and abetting breach of fiduciary duty", according to a court filing. The lawsuit was related to a Ponzi Scheme run by Thomas Petters, a Minnesota businessman, who was found guilty in 2009 of orchestrating a $3.65bn Ponzi scheme and sentenced ...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Vontobel appoints new head of sustainable equities boutique as former boss retires

Asset managers double European short positions amid recession concerns