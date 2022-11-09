The role of data archiving amid FCA's new consumer duty

The UK Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA's) latest strategy document sets out its overarching strategy for the next three years, with the new Consumer Duty being the ‘cornerstone', says Harriet Christie, COO MirrorWeb. The long-awaited overhaul signifies a pivotal moment in UK financial services, as the regulator attempts to modernise the framework through which the sector is governed. This article will delve into how and why it has come into practice, the changes that have been made, who that affects, and how firms can remain compliant ahead of the imminent deadline and beyond. Wha...