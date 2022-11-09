Evelyn Partners and world champion create financial education scheme for boxers

Evelyn Partners has revealed a new financial education programme for boxing professionals in partnership with 258 MGT - the management company set up by boxing world champion Anthony Joshua. Senior Evelyn Partners experts Adam Osper and Ben Gibson - who specialise in advising sportspeople, musicians and other entertainment professionals on their finances - recently delivered an inaugural presentation of their financial planning initiative tailored to boxers' needs at 258 MGT. Following its positive reception, Evelyn Partners and 258 MGT are working to roll out the programme to the boxin...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes