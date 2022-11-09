Evelyn Partners and world champion create financial education scheme for boxers

Evelyn Partners has revealed a new financial education programme for boxing professionals in partnership with 258 MGT - the management company set up by boxing world champion Anthony Joshua. Senior Evelyn Partners experts Adam Osper and Ben Gibson - who specialise in advising sportspeople, musicians and other entertainment professionals on their finances - recently delivered an inaugural presentation of their financial planning initiative tailored to boxers' needs at 258 MGT. Following its positive reception, Evelyn Partners and 258 MGT are working to roll out the programme to the boxin...