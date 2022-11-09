Ten potential tax raising measures in next week's UK Government Autumn Statement

UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is reportedly looking for ways to raise billions via additional taxes to help plug a £50 billion hole in the nation's finances, say AJ Bell's analysts. They will cover the following potential measures: • Freeze on income tax thresholds • Extending the inheritance tax freeze • Dividend tax • Capital Gains Tax • Scrap higher-rate pensions tax relief • Cut the annual allowance • Reduce or freeze the lifetime allowance • Increase pensions taxation on death • State pension triple-lock • Energy company windfall tax Income, ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes