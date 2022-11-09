Abu Dhabi investment company fined $4.7m over false claims, 'indefinite' industry ban  

Abu Dhabi Global Market's Financial Services Regulatory Authority has fined an investment company a total of $4.76m and also placed a prohibition order on it's sole director for making false claims to be authorised to undertake financial services. In a statement on 8 November, the FSRA imposed a financial penalty of $2.38m on Elia Investments Limited and its sole shareholder which included a disgorgement amount of $1.88m and a fine of $500,000. The Abu Dhabi regulator found that Elia carried on the regulated activity of providing credit on an unauthorised basis, made false claims, to ...