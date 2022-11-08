Sharp rise in global families seeking more diversified assets says Julius Baer survey 

Global families are facing unprecedented complexity as the geopolitical unrest magnifies the economic consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic according to Julius Baer's just released 2022 Family Barometer yearly survey. Over the last 12 months, businesses have been disrupted and markets rattled, and inflation has surged. It is therefore not surprising that the Julius Baer 2022 Family Barometer reflects families' concerns as they adapt to a new era of heightened risks. The Julius Baer Family Barometer 2022 is its yearly survey to gather the opinions of financial services experts who...