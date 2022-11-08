Sharp rise in global families seeking more diversified assets says Julius Baer survey 

Global families are facing unprecedented complexity as the geopolitical unrest magnifies the economic consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic according to Julius Baer's just released 2022 Family Barometer yearly survey. Over the last 12 months, businesses have been disrupted and markets rattled, and inflation has surged. It is therefore not surprising that the Julius Baer 2022 Family Barometer reflects families' concerns as they adapt to a new era of heightened risks. The Julius Baer Family Barometer 2022 is its yearly survey to gather the opinions of financial services experts who...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes