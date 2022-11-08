Non dom rules are 'politically expedient' to abolish amid UK Government review

Widespread speculation that non-dom tax breaks are under active review by the UK's Treasury department was picked up in a LinkedIn post by leading tax and trusts lawyer James Quarmby, head of Stephenson Harwood's private wealth team. He commented: "I predicted a week ago, the conservative government is now reviewing the non dom rules. Our PM is embarrassed by his wife's and his former non dom status and it would be politically expedient to abolish it. "Talk of increased tax take on abolition is pure fantasy and not backed up by any evidence. To the contrary - non doms bring in c.£6...