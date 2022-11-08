Non dom rules are 'politically expedient' to abolish amid UK Government review

Widespread speculation that non-dom tax breaks are under active review by the UK's Treasury department was picked up in a LinkedIn post by leading tax and trusts lawyer James Quarmby, head of Stephenson Harwood's private wealth team. He commented: "I predicted a week ago, the conservative government is now reviewing the non dom rules. Our PM is embarrassed by his wife's and his former non dom status and it would be politically expedient to abolish it. "Talk of increased tax take on abolition is pure fantasy and not backed up by any evidence. To the contrary - non doms bring in c.£6...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes