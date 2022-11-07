Laura Trott confirmed as UK pensions minister after 38 days of Burghart

The UK's Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has confirmed Laura Trott as the new minister for pensions. The MP for Sevenoaks was appointed as a parliamentary under-secretary at the department in October, with the DWP confirming her new ministerial role on 7 November. This comes after Alex Burghart was moved from the minister for pensions and growth post to the Cabinet Office during prime minister Rishi Sunak's reshuffle last month. On Twitter, the DWP said Trott will have "responsibility for pensioner benefits including the state pension, private and occupational pensions, and ...