Vontobel appoints new head of sustainable equities boutique as former boss retires

Vontobel has appointed Jean-Louis Nakamura to lead the firm's CHF 15bn (£13.2bn) sustainable equities boutique as former boss Hans Speich heads towards retirement. Nakamura will report to Christel Rendu de Lint, deputy head of investments at Vontobel, and replace Speich, who departs the firm after 16 years. The newly appointed head of the sustainable equities boutique, which offers solutions in sustainable emerging market equities, Swiss equities and impact and thematic investing, joins the Swiss firm after 14 years at Lombard Odier. Vontobel's Hansen drops Adidas for Hermès as ...