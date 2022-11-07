Asset managers double European short positions amid recession concerns

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read

Asset managers doubled their European short positions in October as concerns over an economic slowdown in the continent grew. According to data from SEI Novus covering over €30bn in short positions from more than 150 managers, consumer discretionary stocks accounted for 54.5% of all short activity in Europe at the end of October, an increase from 17.7% in September. Accounting for 11.7% of all reported European short positions, industrial stocks were the second-most shorted sector, down from 24.5% in September. In terms of markets, Ireland was the most shorted country in October wi...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Vontobel appoints new head of sustainable equities boutique as former boss retires

Chancellor Hunt mulls dividends tax hit to fill £50bn fiscal hole

More on Funds

Jeremy Hunt (pictured) is getting ready to present a new economic package on November 17.
Funds

Chancellor Hunt mulls dividends tax hit to fill £50bn fiscal hole

Several measures being considered

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 04 November 2022 • 1 min read
Odey Asset Management’s move follows a record investment performance this year.
Funds

Odey closes $1bn of funds to new money

Laura Miller
clock 02 November 2022 • 1 min read
Wind up or merger of JPMorgan Russian Securities not a 'viable' option.
Funds

JPMorgan Russian Securities seeks move away from pure Russian equities

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 27 October 2022 • 2 min read