Ex-Jersey MD of financial adviser Lumiere barred from industry over £12m client losses 

Mark Battersby
clock • 2 min read

The Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC) made a public statement on 4 November outlining its conclusions following a lengthy investigation into local financial adviser Christopher Paul Byrne, former managing director of Lumiere Wealth Limited. Byrne held a trusted position as a financial adviser however he fraudulently provided clients with unsuitable and misleading advice and dishonestly facilitated a loan from a vulnerable client for his own personal benefit, the regulator said.  Despite being cautioned by the JFSC not to do so, Byrne provided a number of clients with financi...

