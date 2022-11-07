VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: The Big Interview - Nigel Green answers tough questions

In this revealing and hard hitting interview - part of the II Big Interview series - sponsored by Hansard, Nigel Green speaks to International Investment publisher Gary Robinson, with an 'Ask Nigel Anything' session, featuring questions sent in by II readers. This no-holds barred interview, touches on items that included his South Africa ban, the future of the international advice and how to improve the life and pensions industry. He also speaks crypto and how major geopolitical uncertainty is impacting markets. Click here, or on the image below to view.