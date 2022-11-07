Zedra expands in US and Latin America with fund services acquisition

Zedra, the global specialist in Corporate and Global Expansion, Active Wealth, Pensions and Incentives, as well as Fund solutions said on 7 November that following receipt of regulatory approval from the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten (CBCS), it has completed its acquisition of Curaçao and US based Atlas Fund Services, a privately held, fully licensed, and industry-recognized investment fund administrator. The deal follows the acquisitions of US based Axelia Partners and Luxembourg based BFCS, respectively corporate and fund service providers. Founded in 2006, Atlas Fund Se...