UK chancellor signals £60bn tax rises and spending cuts in Autumn Budget - reports

UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is set to role out spending cuts totalling £60bn at the Autumn Budget under current plans, including at least £35bn in cuts. Reports from the Guardian cited a Whitehall source, which claim the figures were still estimates and subject to change, but added that the chancellor had told staff that measures of this scale would be included in his upcoming Autumn statement. This report comes just as the deadline for submitting data for consideration in the Budget to the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) ends today (7 November). Chancellor Hunt mulls dividend...