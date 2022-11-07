Evelyn Partners sees strong Q3 inflows despite decreasing AUM

Evelyn Partners had net new asset inflows increase by 6.2% in the third quarter, despite assets under management and advice dropping from £56bn last year to £52bn. The firm's group operating income reached £151.7m in Q3, up from £140.4m in the same period last year, which it attributed to "continued growth in both Financial Services and Professional Services". Chris Woodhouse, group chief executive of the firm, argued that the growth in the two services demonstrated the "resilience of our unique business model, and the importance of our role as trusted adviser to both our private and ...