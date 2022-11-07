Aviva and LGIM among firms calling for gender smart climate finance at COP27

Investors have called for "urgent action" to be taken at COP27 to include gender equality targets within the financial system's climate change commitments, after years of "far too little progress". In an open letter published today (7 November) ahead of the COP27 summit, investors called for four actions to be made in the public and private sector to enshrine gender equality into climate finance. Coordinated by GenderSmart along with the Women in Finance Climate Action Group and the 2X Collaborative, the letter has 15 signatories, including Aviva, Generation Investment Management, Eur...