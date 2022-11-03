20% of sustainable funds 'fall short' of SFDR standards

Nearly 20% of Article 9 sustainable funds are breaching ‘do no harm' standards, according to new research from Clarity AI. This means they have more than 10% of their investments in companies that have violations of the UN Global Compact principles or the OECD Guidelines for multinational enterprises. Violations include bribery and corruption convictions, anti-competitive practices, and environmental impacts such as a tourism-based company dumping fuel and food waste along with thousands of gallons of sewage into the ocean. Nordea AM ends Brazil bond ban after Lula pledges conserva...