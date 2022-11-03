Schroders appoints head of sustainability client advisory

Schroders has appointed Willem Schramade to the newly created role of head of sustainability client advisory. The role, which will report of head of Schroders strategic client group Gavin Ralston, will have a global remit. Schramade will work closely with the firm's sustainable investment team and regional specialists, focusing on extending the strategic sustainability support provided for key clients. Ralston said: "With ESG issues of increasing importance to investors, ensuring we have the right expertise across the business is critical when it comes to strengthening our position...